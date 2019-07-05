Better Business Bureau shares tips for Military Consumer Month

We’re also excited to announce a new research report the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust will release later this month in partnership with the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA). This report will examine the more than 28,000 business complaints and nearly 5,000 scams reported by service members, veterans, and military family members to BBB in 2018 to help shed light on the unique marketplace risks and challenges faced by military consumers. We are grateful to those who were brave and thoughtful enough to share their stories on BBB Scam Tracker, and encourage all consumers to report scams and help fight back against fraudsters!