59-year-old man drowns in pool at Bay St. Louis apartment complex

Authorities say Paul Treutel was last seen sitting at one end of the pool at Manor House Apartments on Demontluzen Street. A group of people were outside when it happened, said the coroner, adding that the rest of the group were on the opposite end of the pool under a tent eating shrimp. They noticed Treutel was no longer sitting in the pool but thought he went back to one of the apartments. A short time later, Treutel’s body was found at the bottom of the pool, said the coroner.