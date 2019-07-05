Star Spangled Coastal Cleanup picks up trash on beach after Fourth of July celebrations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers were out bright and early Friday morning working to clean up the beach after the Fourth of July fireworks display Thursday.
Thirteen sites across the coast were set up for volunteers to pick up trash and debris after the Independence Day celebrations.
Last year, it was estimated that more than ten tons of debris was picked up on July 5th. It didn’t seem like there was as much trash this year but that won’t be determined until later in the day.
Following the morning cleanup, volunteers enjoyed lunch at Camp Wilkes.
