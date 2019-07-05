MDOC searching for escaped inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate named Benny Ray Blansett.
59-year-old Blansett was discovered missing from Unit 30 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at 3:17 a.m. Friday during a head count. Blansett was last seen wearing a white shirt, with the words “MDOC Convict” on back, and black and white striped pants.
He is serving life for two uttering forgery convictions, two jail escapes, aggravated assault on a police officer, and burglary. All of his convictions happened in Marion County except for one. One escape occurred in Sunflower County.
Blansett, is described as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 169 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Blansett, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.