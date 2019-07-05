Hot and very humid for Friday with heat index up to around 105 degrees

A warm and muggy morning will begin our hot Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index up to around 105 degrees. A heat advisory may be issued for parts of our region. So, while outdoors, please be sure to stay hydrated and don’t forget to take breaks and soak up plenty of air conditioning. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible today but it unlikely. Although organized severe damaging weather is not expected, a storm or two could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Weekend looks hot. But, we could see some hit-or-miss showers next week as a low tries to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico.