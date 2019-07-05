Fourth of July celebrations across the Gulf Coast light up the sky

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Pops, crackles, and bangs. Explosions lighting up the sky with plenty of bright colors. It was a sight that kept crowds of people across the Coast looking up in awe Thursday night as Fourth of July fireworks boomed across South Mississippi.
At the Pascagoula Beach, Fireworks lit up the night sky. It’s one of the few coastal beaches that is still open to swimmers and plenty of families took advantage of the opportunity, wading into the water to cool off on the hot summer night.
Thousands of people sat along the beach, the sea wall, and at Beach Park watching the fireworks display. The 30-minute fireworks display is much more than just a great show; it’s an event that brings the entire community together.
In Gulfport, kids waited for the fireworks to begin by cooling off in the splash pad at Jones Park.
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is happening through Sunday and people were out enjoying the fun it offered also. Along with the fish being brought in for the competition, there is also music, vendors, carnival rides, and food.
