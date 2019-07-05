Biloxi’s Keith named to MLB High School All-Star Game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi High School baseball standout is quickly establishing himself as one of the best in the country.
After winning 2019 Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year, Colten Keith earned a spot in the fist-ever Major League Baseball High School All-Star Game.
Keith was one of 80 athletes participating in the inaugural Prospect Development Pipeline League, and once USA Baseball officially whittled the list down to 40 for the 18-and-Under National Team Trials, Keith made the cut.
He’s rewarded with being Mississippi’s lone representative in Saturday’s (July 6) All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. It will be streamed live on MLB.com at 12:30 p.m.
In August, the 40-man roster will head to Los Angeles for the 18U National Team Trials, at which point the USA Baseball Staff will cut the team down to 20 to prepare for international competition.
In the mean time, Keith is enjoying the experience, and the Arizona State commit is soaking up as much information as he can.
“(I’ve) learned a lot of things about approaches and swings and stuff that you don’t see on the surface, like a regular baseball player would see," Keith said in an interview with MLB Pipeline. "They dig deeper into that and they give me lots of experience. I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here.”
