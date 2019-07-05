Bay St. Louis photographer brings to life ‘local spirit’ in latest book

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Photography can tell a powerful story. South Mississippi’s Ken Murphy has published a number of books focused on a variety of issues.
His latest offering turns the spotlight on well-known and obscure bars in New Orleans.
The Bay St. Louis photographer burst on the scene with his 2001 coffee table book “My South Coast Home.” His latest publication, “Local Spirit: Neighborhood Bars of Orleans Parish,” turns the spotlight on the authentic bar scene in New Orleans.
“We didn’t try to make them into advertisements. We didn’t go in and try to make them better than they were. It was what it was when we got there. All we wanted to do his capture the essence,” Murphy said.
More than 180 images of 102 bars from all around one of the best known bar cities in the world came together for the book. Murphy and his business partner Rick Dobbs talked about doing the book for years. They finally committed to the project, and they were all in.
“One day we just said, ‘let’s do it.’ We started, and four and a half years later, 102 bars and more glasses of wine than that, we finished,” Murphy said.
Murphy knows a thing or two about the bar business. He opened the Original Dan B’s on Scenic Drive in Bay St. Louis in 1980. It was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, but he reopened the new Dan B’s in 2017.
Knowing this culture intimately helped Murphy on his photographic adventure. There's nothing like the familiarity of a neighborhood bar.
“The people in the bars, it’s like a family. If you keep going there, you become a part of that family. They know your name, what you drink and like to eat. You become part of the family,” Murphy said.
Murphy has been traveling to book stores around Mississippi and Louisiana signing copies of “Local Spirit: Neighborhood Bars of Orleans Parish.” You can order your own copy at Ken Murhpy’s website.
