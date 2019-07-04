With water advisories in place, here are some alternative ways to spend the holiday weekend

Another place where visitors can hop in a go kart to fulfill their need for speed is Finishline Performance Karting, a state-of-the-art outdoor go kart racing complex for children and adults. The facility also has a full arcade and more than 25 TVs showing different sporting events. With challenging turns and long straightaways, Finishline has two tracks to choose from. There are also three different go karts to choose from: a junior kart that goes 35 mph; a two-seater kart that goes 40 mph; and a top speed kart that has speeds of 50 mph or more.