With water advisories in place, here are some alternative ways to spend the holiday weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Fourth of July is usually a bustling time for the Gulf Coast, as visitors make their way to South Mississippi to enjoy the beach over the holiday. With water advisories now in place from Hancock County to Jackson County due to algae, many families are looking for alternative ways to spend the holiday weekend.
Some Coast attractions say they have been worried about the number of visitors declining because of the warnings. But there are plenty of fun ways to spend quality family time right here on the Gulf Coast!
In addition to the fireworks shows that are taking place over the Fourth of July, here are some other ways you can have fun:
Featuring a 55,000 square foot Family Entertainment Center that’s part arcade and part amusement park, Margaritaville is a great way to cool off and have some fun. The arcade features dozens of video games, as well as a virtual reality ride with multiple experiences to choose from, a medieval virtual reality battle game, virtual sports games, a 48-foot volcano rock wall, a ropes course with 14 challenging sky obstacles, and the country’s first indoor Cloud coaster. Hotel guests can also enjoy the resort’s 450-foot lazy river, two water slides, and other poolside fun.
Kenny Glavan with Margaritaville says the resort has plenty of fun things to offer and that they have not seen a decline in visitors due to the recent algae scare.
“'We have a wonderful pool with our slides and our lazy river and our ropes course and all of that good stuff," said Glavan. “And inside, air conditioning... and 55,000-square foot to play in with hundreds of arcade games.”
2. Big Play
With a full-size bowling alley, miniature golf, rides, games, and more, Big Play is another way to cool down inside over the holiday weekend. The family fun center features dozens of state-of-the-art arcade games, a laser maze, two 18-hole miniature golf courses, bumper cars, a mining sleuth, and go karts.
With water advisories in place, more people are now venturing across the highway to spend hours of fun at Big Play.
“We normally compliment the beach because we get some of the beach crowd and people come here and then go to the beach," said Big Play manager Hunter Davis. "So I think a lot of guests now are just coming to Big Play.”
Another place where visitors can hop in a go kart to fulfill their need for speed is Finishline Performance Karting, a state-of-the-art outdoor go kart racing complex for children and adults. The facility also has a full arcade and more than 25 TVs showing different sporting events. With challenging turns and long straightaways, Finishline has two tracks to choose from. There are also three different go karts to choose from: a junior kart that goes 35 mph; a two-seater kart that goes 40 mph; and a top speed kart that has speeds of 50 mph or more.
Billed as the largest family-friendly fishing rodeo in the world, this yearly event includes fun for the entire family. The event features fireworks, fishing, and vendors. Contestants fish the Gulf waters for days, competing for cash and prizes in 30 categories of both saltwater and freshwater fish.
The festival is happening July 4-7, at Jones Park in Gulfport. The gates open at noon each day. Admission is $5 per person, with children ages 5 and under getting in free.
The annual Crab Fest is held every Fourth of July weekend. People come from all over to feast on various types of seafood, listen to live music, and ride various carnival rides. There are also many crafts available for purchase, as well as other vendors.
The festival opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 and runs through Saturday, July 6, at 11 p.m. It is held at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis.
6. Flint Creek
Flint Creek Water Park offers 1,900 acres with a 650-acre lake and 13 miles of shorelines filled with fish. Following a recent closure due to unsafe bacteria levels caused by nuisance animals, the water park is back open.
Aside from water slides, the park also overs more than 150 camping sites with 12 camp houses. Visitors can also rent boats, kayaks, canoes, inflatable rings and more. A driving range and horseback trails are also available on the property.
Get away from the shoreline for the day with a boat ride out to Ship Island. Swim, snorkel, boogie board, picnic, explore, or just relax, while visiting one of the five Mississippi barrier islands.
Located approximately 11 miles south of Gulfport and Biloxi, marine officials say the algae affecting the waters along the coastline is not impacting Ship Island.
Ship Island Excursions also offers a dolphin watching cruise where you can spot playful dolphins in the Mississippi Sound. Sunset cruises, charter cruises, and more are also available.
