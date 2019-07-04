Why an accurate count on the 2020 Census matters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Census comes back around every ten years. Have you ever wondered why it matters? It turns out that it impacts more about the community where you live than you might realize.
The President is still pushing for a citizenship question to be included on the 2020 Census forms, despite the Supreme Court’s decision to keep it off.
“It would help us to get a complete count and would not segregate non-citizens out of the count,” said The Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance Executive Director Bill Chandler.
“I believe its critically important that a question about citizenship appear on the 2020 census to ensure that we have the most accurate and comprehensive data of our nation," explained Governor Phil Bryant in a statement. "We should want to see everyone counted. My administration has put plans in place to educate the public so that we can have maximum possible Census participation of all people in Mississippi.”
Chandler notes they believe there was some under-reporting ten years ago due to language barriers and fear of the process.
“Census count in the Latino community of about a third of the people that are really there. They said we had 87,000 Latinos in Mississippi, while our own experience shows it’s closer to 200,000.”
Immigrant issues aside, Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham explains that the count has far-reaching impacts for the next decade.
“Businesses use it," noted Graham. "Local government uses it. Other states use it. People that are moving to the city. People that are applying for grants. So, it’s very very important that we have an accurate count.”
In a college town like Clinton, they are paying particular attention to getting everyone living there counted, including students at Mississippi College.
“The last Census that didn’t happen," said Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher. "So, technically, Clinton was undercounted 5,000 people. So, we’re looking for that to be added this time.”
Any underreporting can impact the money that goes to your community’s infrastructure, for example.
“The monies that we get from the Mississippi Department of Transportation through Central Mississippi Planning and Development District come from the federal government," added Fisher. "Some of those numbers are based on population and where the population numbers are. They’re based on types of population.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.