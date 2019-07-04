Three former Coast high school football players involved in fatal car wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport and Harrison County communities are mourning a loss after three young men were involved in a car wreck in Meridian Wednesday.
Two of the victims played football for Gulfport High School, and one is an alumnus of the Harrison Central football team.
Gulfport school administrators confirmed Zae Crain, Jeremiah Braziel and Keon Moore were involved in the wreck. Moore, who played at Harrison Central, is in stable condition, but Braziel was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson and Crain died on impact, according to administrators.
All three play at East Mississippi Community College and were headed home for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Head football coach at Gulfport High John Archie said Crain and Braziel were not only excellent players during their time with the Admirals, but also excellent young men.
“Zae would do whatever you needed him to do. He was a total brother,” Archie said. He added Crain attended EMCC on a football scholarship.
“He was an early enrollee, meaning he graduated Gulfport in December and started his college career in January,” Archie said. “He was a hard worker. Getting that scholarship opened the door for him. He wanted to get out of Gulfport and be successful."
Archie asked that everyone keep the Admiral family and the families of the victims in their prayers.
