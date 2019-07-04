Scorching heat for 4th of July, spotty storm possible

A hotter than normal Independence Day Thursday is expected. High temperatures will heat into the mid 90s and the heat index will reach about 104 to 107 degrees. Drink plenty of water and remember to take breaks in the air conditioning. Even though the majority of our area will probably get no rain at all today, a few spotty thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. And although organized severe weather is not expected, one of these storms could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Any areas that do see rain today will also see many rain-free hours as well. Warmer than normal conditions will continue into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s and very humid conditions will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday allowing afternoon heat index values above 100 degrees and could approach 108 degrees in many locations. Heat advisories could be issued for parts of our region.