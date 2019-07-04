Ocean Springs kicks off Fourth of July weekend with Front Beach fireworks

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bright lights, thunderous sounds, and plenty of oohs and aahs -- fireworks displays across the Gulf Coast began lighting up the night sky Wednesday to kick off the Independence Day celebrations.
One of the first fireworks shows in South Mississippi took place at Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs as hundreds, if not thousands, packed Front Beach for the show. Even some boaters parked in the water for the show.
A DJ set the mood while food trucks lined the beach serving up snacks and sweet treats.
For a full list of fireworks shows this holiday weekend, check out Gulf Coast Weekend.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.