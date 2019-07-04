Grills fired-up as Gulf Coast celebrates Fourth of July

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All along the Gulf Coast, grills were ablaze as family and friends gather to celebrate the country’s 243rd birthday.
At the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, dozens of vendors set up shop to feed the scores of people expected to be at the festival this weekend. Twisted Magnolia, owned by Chef Ricky Herring, served the most exotic food under the pavilion. Pecan-smoked ribs and wings and pork-skin fried mac and cheese were the crowd favorites.
Just down the road, Andre McDaniel was cooking for family and friends that were joining him on the beach for some fun in the sun.
“We came down here. I’ve got my wife coming," McDaniel said. "That’s my stepson right there that’s on the grill. We’re doing a little bit of chicken, we’re doing pork chops, ribs and some brats.”
In D’Iberville, the Pattersons and Hollands stayed home and cooked, but the adults weren’t the only ones sharing the responsibility in the kitchen.
“I made this triple berry angel food cake roll,” said 15-year-old baking prodigy Hannah Pahl. “I scratch made the angel food cake, and then rolled it to keep it’s shape. I made a cream cheese-based icing and then put berries in it and icing and berries on top, and then dusted it with powdered sugar."
Of course, dad was on grill duty.
“We’ve got some ribs that we put on the grill. We put dry run on to begin with. It’s a little family secret; I’m not gonna let you know about that," said grill king Kelly Holland. "But, barbeque sauce, dry rub, bake it in the oven for about an hour before you put it on the grill. Slap it on the grill for about 20 minutes, flipping it, taking care of it. The more you flip it, the better it is, and that’s pretty much about it.”
Whether it’s a festival, a beach cook-out or a house party, South Mississippi knows how to do the Fourth of July.
