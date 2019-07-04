Dog days of summer

According to space.com, the dog star Sirius, “is located in the constellation Canis Major, the Big Dog, and is shown on most star maps as fixed in the dog’s nose (although in his 1954 book “Find the Constellations,” author H.A. Rey refers to Sirius as “a remarkable dog tag”). The star rises soon after and slightly south of the constellation Orion. Canis Major itself is a fine constellation composed of a number of bright stars, three of which form a very distinct triangle that marks this celestial canine’s hindquarters. It is said to be one of two dogs — the other being Canis Minor, the Little Dog — both belonging to Orion, who is leading his faithful companions across the sky.”