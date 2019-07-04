Coast asked to help mother after son dies in accident

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fourth of July holiday got off to a tragic start. Gulfport’s Zae Crain was killed in a car accident Wednesday night near Meridian.
Two others from the coast, Jeremiah Braziel and Keon Moore were severely injured. All three played football at East Mississippi Community College and were headed home for the holiday weekend. The three young men were involved in a single car accident in Clark County.
Moore, who played at Harrison Central, is in stable condition in a Jackson hospital, Braziel was airlifted to the hospital and Crain died on impact.
East Mississippi Community College released a statement asking people to keep the families of the young men in their thoughts and prayers.
Crain and Braziel played at Gulfport High; Moore was on the Harrison County High School football team.
Zae Crain was a standout who earned a full scholarship to EMCC. He worked as a host at Salute restaurant in Gulfport. His former co-workers are in shock and remembering a fine young man.
“A full of life individual. Always kidding around, joking with the staff. Just an all around kid and I hear was the same way on the football field. His whole future was ahead of him,” said Salute Owner Rob Stinson.
Zae’s mother, Latoya, has worked at the restaurant for several years. She is facing two tragedies within the week.
“Latoya lost her brother Tuesday. His funeral is tomorrow. She can’t even go to that funeral now because she’s so wound up making arrangements for her son," Stinson said. "So if there’s ever been a time someone needed your help, this is it.”
Stinson has started a Facebook fundraising account to raise money for her.
Funeral arrangements for Zae Crain have not been made. We’ll let you know when that is finalized, as well as if any public memorials are planned.
