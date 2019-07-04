Biloxi One-Hit By BayBears, Split Series With 2-0 Defeat

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - Michael O’Neill’s single in the ninth inning was the lone hit of the night for the Biloxi Shuckers (47-37, 6-8 2nd Half) as the Mobile BayBears (33-49, 6-8) topped Biloxi 2-0 on Wednesday night in front of a packed house at MGM Park. The Shuckers and BayBears split their four-game series, leaving the Shuckers still seeking their first series victory of the second half.
Shuckes RHP Trey Supak (L, 8-4) went blow-for-blow with RHP Jeremy Beasley (W, 4-5) for the first five innings of the game, dancing around three hits, a walk and an error. The BayBears were able to break the scoreboard in the sixth after Jhoan Urena tripled and crossed home on a two-out RBI single by Brandon Sandoval. Supak would finish off six innings allowing just the one run while walking one and striking out two.
Beasley faced one over the minimum for the night, issuing two walks over his six shutout frames. RHP Joe Gatto (H, 6) pitched a clean seventh but gave the Shuckers a pair of baserunners with free passes to Weston Wilson and Joantgel Segovia in the eighth. Gatto escaped the inning unscathed when Alexander Alvarez groundout out to third.
In his Double-A debut, LHP Clayton Andrews pitched two innings and allowed one run on a solo home run to Urena in the eighth, his sixth of the season, to put Mobile ahead 2-0. Urena finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a home run, an RBI and two runs scored, finishing a single shy of the cycle.
O’Neill led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single tucked just inside of the right-field line to break up the no-hit bid for Mobile. RHP Dario Beltre (S, 5) finished the game for the BayBears, striking out two to lock down his fifth save.
Biloxi now hits the road for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves starting on Thursday night at 6:35 pm at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers will send RHP Bowden Francis (4-6, 4.43) to the mound against M-Braves LHP Kyle Muller (5-5, 3.49).