Biloxi One-Hit By BayBears, Split Series With 2-0 Defeat

Shuckes RHP Trey Supak (L, 8-4) went blow-for-blow with RHP Jeremy Beasley (W, 4-5) for the first five innings of the game, dancing around three hits, a walk and an error. The BayBears were able to break the scoreboard in the sixth after Jhoan Urena tripled and crossed home on a two-out RBI single by Brandon Sandoval. Supak would finish off six innings allowing just the one run while walking one and striking out two.