Wednesday brings typical summer heat

Summer-like weather continues for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 90s and heat index up to about 103. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will again be possible mainly in the afternoon. Although organized severe weather is not expected, a few storms could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. The summer heat will crank up for the second half of this week. Afternoon highs in the mid to perhaps upper 90s and very humid conditions are expected Thursday and Friday and heat index values above 100 degrees could approach 108 degrees in many locations. Heat advisories may be issued later this week.