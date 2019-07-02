Three-year-old girl severely beaten in deadly Natchez child abuse case released from hospital

4-year-old Armani Hill died from her injuries

Three-year-old girl severely beaten in deadly Natchez child abuse case released from hospital
4 year old Armani Hill died, her sister Lailah is being treated at a Jackson hospital.
By Maggie Wade | July 2, 2019 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 9:06 AM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - After being in critical condition, a 3-year-old who was severely beaten in Natchez has now been released from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong says that Lailah Hill’s release is a miracle and that she is doing well.

Four-year-old Armani Hill died from blunt force trauma to her head, neck and abdomen in June.

Chief Armstrong says Lailah and her 8-year-old brother have now been placed in foster care.

The children’s mother, 25-year-old LaKeishia Jones, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old James Christopher Anderson, are charged in the beating.

Their cases have been sent to a grand jury. Investigators say Anderson was babysitting the two young girls when he brutally beat them.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.