Three-year-old girl severely beaten in deadly Natchez child abuse case released from hospital

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - After being in critical condition, a 3-year-old who was severely beaten in Natchez has now been released from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong says that Lailah Hill’s release is a miracle and that she is doing well.
Four-year-old Armani Hill died from blunt force trauma to her head, neck and abdomen in June.
Chief Armstrong says Lailah and her 8-year-old brother have now been placed in foster care.
The children’s mother, 25-year-old LaKeishia Jones, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old James Christopher Anderson, are charged in the beating.
Their cases have been sent to a grand jury. Investigators say Anderson was babysitting the two young girls when he brutally beat them.
