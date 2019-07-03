Summer heat and humidity stick around

Some cloud cover kept us cooler this morning, but highs today will reach the low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but rain chances remain slim. We’ll only cool down into the 70s by Thursday morning.
Get ready for a hot Fourth of July! Highs will reach the mid 90s, but the heat index will be around 100-105. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two, but rain chances will be slim. Friday will be just as hot and humid with highs in the 90s.
We have a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
