Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Gulfport man
Allen Eugene Turner, 68, was last seen Monday, June 10, walking in the 1800 block of Campbell Circle in Harrison County wearing blue jeans and a light colored plaid. (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLOX Staff | July 3, 2019 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 12:24 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Allen Eugene Turner of Gulfport. He's described as a black man, six-feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with salt & pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, June 10, 2019 walking in the 1800 block of Campbell Circle in Harrison County wearing blue jeans and a light colored plaid shirt.

Family members say Allen Eugene Turner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Allen Eugene Turner, contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 897-1364.

