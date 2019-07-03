Registration deadline approaching for Mississippi primaries

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you are interested in voting in this year’s state primaries, the deadline to register is fast approaching.
The deadline to register for the 2019 statewide elections is July 8, the Monday after the Fourth of July holiday. However, circuit clerk offices will be open Saturday, July 6, so everyone has a chance to register before the Aug. 6 primaries.
Offices in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties will be open from 8 a.m until noon. For more information about voter registration in Mississippi, visit the website for the Secretary of State’s office.
