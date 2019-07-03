Preparations underway for Biloxi’s Fourth of July fireworks display

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With more than two decades of experience shooting fireworks, Anthony Lang really knows how to set the stage, or rather the barge, for an explosive, patriotic show.
“We have shells that come from all over the world that we shoot. We do a whole lot of different things. We try to paint the sky is what we do," said Lang, lead shooter with J&M Displays.
He and his crew with J&M Displays are preparing more than $30,000 worth of shells for Biloxi’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
“It’s the largest show on the Gulf Coast. From Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. And it’s rated in the top 10 in the country,” he said.
They bring in the big boys for this show, like these 8-inch shells the size of bowling balls, and even bigger - 10-inch shells the size of basketballs.
“The 8′s and 10′s are just a really big shell. And when you’re on the barge, you don’t just see it, you feel it.”
The shells in-between bring the pizzazz.
“I like to do a lot of scenes where it’s like a willow tree, where it’s a slow falling - and we stack those on top of each other. And we’ll get that nice effect," said Lang.
It’s the little guys who bring the grand finale.
"Our finale shells are tied together so we'll shoot probably 300 shells in about 30 seconds. So it gives it a nice effect, and that's like the grand effect at the end that we're trying to do."
The show is put on every year by the Boom-Boom Committee. Its all about making sure Biloxi celebrates the red, white and blue with a bang, and Lang loves being the one behind the scenes, making it all happen.
“I haven’t had a 4th of July holiday off in 22 years," Lang said. "In mid-May early June, you’re like maybe I’ll take the year off. But then you get a call from somebody in Boom Boom saying hey, we’re looking forward to having you, and they’re very hard to say no to because they’re just a great group of people.”
The 22-minute show kicks off Thursday night at 9 p.m. The best place to watch is from along the beach between Oak Street and the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor.
Not in Biloxi? Here’s a full list of other fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations all across South Mississippi: https://bit.ly/2Xmc5pG
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.