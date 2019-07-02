Phony $100 bills from Natchez movie set being scooped up and used as cash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong says fake 100 dollar bills from the film “Breaking News in Yuba County” being shot in Natchez are being scooped up and used for real cash.
The movie prop was thrown out by the film crew along Seargeant South Prentiss Drive late Monday evening and some thought it was the real thing.
Now Chief Armstrong says he has gotten calls from as far as Vicksburg about the phony money.
He says the bills are clearly marked and those trying to use them as cash can be charged with passing fake money. Chief Armstrong says those with the fake bills should turn them in immediately to the police department.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.