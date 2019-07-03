Pass Christian Police Chief Darren Freeman officially sworn in

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Joined by his family, Darren Freeman was sworn in as Chief of the Pass Christian Police Department at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Mayor Chipper McDermott says Freeman was one of six candidates for the position. Previously, Freeman was appointed deputy chief for Pass Christian in 2017, less than a month after leaving his post as chief of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
Freeman takes over for Tim Hendricks, who announced his retirement in May. In his new role, he plans to build strong relationships with Pass Christian residents.
“We’d like the citizens to know that we’re a part of the community and the community is part of the police department,” he said. “We’re going to work together to make this the best place that it can be.”
He noted that the Pass Christian Police Department has already boosted its outreach with events like ‘Coffee with a Cop’ and the ‘Are You OK?’ check-in service.
