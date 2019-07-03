Moss Point offers leeway after billing hiccup

Effective immediately, and retroactive to the previous billing cycle, ALL Moss Point utility bill late fees (except for those related to cut-offs) are to be waived until the current problems with mailing and billing calculations are resolved. Any late fees that have been or are automatically generated by the system shall be cancelled, reversed, or credited back to the related account. Late Fees shall remain suspended until completion one additional billing cycle after written notice is provided to the Mayor and Board stating the problem has been corrected, at which time they are to be re-instated beginning with the next cycle.