Moss Point offers leeway after billing hiccup

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders in Moss Point voted Tuesday to waive late fees for residents while they work to correct a glitch in the utility department billing system.
ClearWater Solutions, LLC handles the city’s utilities. Over the last couple of weeks, residents have been reporting higher than normal water bills. Tuesday, the city acknowledged the issue and voted to waive late fees until the issue is resolved.
“So over the past month, the city’s billing software had a little bit of an issue with the organization that actually sends out our bills. The software did not work well together this month which interfered with two of our cycles, which caused some of the bills to not be correct,” said Mayor Mario King. “It also caused us to send some of the bills out late.”
One resident we spoke with received a $10,623.48 bill. Jennifer Kelley said she knew it had to be a mistake.
“My jaw hit the floor, to say the very least. My son handed me the water bill, said, ‘Mom, the water bill came in.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s take a look.’ I opened the bill and I said, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to pay this before the cutoff’,” Kelley said.
ClearWater Solutions, LLC sends out bills in four cycles per month. Mayor King said the hiccup affected two of those cycles. The city voted “yes” to approve the following agenda item at Tuesday’s meeting:
Effective immediately, and retroactive to the previous billing cycle, ALL Moss Point utility bill late fees (except for those related to cut-offs) are to be waived until the current problems with mailing and billing calculations are resolved. Any late fees that have been or are automatically generated by the system shall be cancelled, reversed, or credited back to the related account. Late Fees shall remain suspended until completion one additional billing cycle after written notice is provided to the Mayor and Board stating the problem has been corrected, at which time they are to be re-instated beginning with the next cycle.
If you live in Moss Point and believe your utility bill was calculated incorrectly, contact City Hall.
