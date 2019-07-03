More beach water closures has visitors confused and vendors worried

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is certainly a beach. However, with most of the coastal waters closed, Mississippi’s beaches aren’t showing many signs of life. That has beach vendors concerned.
The coastal residents and visitors who enjoyed the beach Wednesday were a lot less in number than in past years. Water closures are confusing tourists and worrying beach vendors about this weekend’s business. Vendors along the parts of the beach suffering from water closures chose simply not to even set up shop. The absence of beach-goers has some business owners worried about their bottom lines.
The beach in front of the Edgewater Mall is usually one of the busiest stretches of sand on the Gulf Coast, and the beach at Courthouse Road is usually just as busy, but not on Wednesday. Make no mistake, the crowds that were out are modest in comparison to years past. The reason for that are the 19 total beach water closures levied by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
“We are experiencing a lot slower than normal," said Sheena Walker, a sno-cone vendor at the Courthouse Road beach. “A lot of people don’t even want to come out. They don’t want to be on the beach in fear of the water. It’s just dead. I mean, you can look all around. Nobody wants to even come sit on the sand. Everybody’s afraid they’re going to catch something from the water."
Some children, including Kamil Celestin, got in the water at Courthouse Road, a section of the beach that has been closed. They had no idea of the danger that lurked.
“We came to the beach and had fun, but we spent time and found out that it was closed," Celestin said. "So then we just got out. We were so surprised, but it was fun.”
The problems in our waters started when the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana was opened first in February and then again in May, dumping millions of gallons of fresh water into the Mississippi Sound. Officials with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Marine Research Center said normalcy will eventually return, but may not be as soon the spillway closing.
Money Graham is the associate vice president of research for USM’s Coast Operations. He said normal depends on what the subject is.
“Normal’s gonna be a tough one. So what you’re gonna see when they start closing off the Bonnet Carré is that the river’s still gonna be high and the Bonnet Carré naturally leaks, albeit at a much lower rate," Graham said. "We’re not gonna see that kind of inundation of freshwater like we’ve been seeing. It will probably take a couple of weeks, and so we’ll see a slow increase in salinity as the freshwater decreases.”
Meanwhile, the white, sandy beaches that have made the Mississippi Gulf Coast famous are still open to the public.
“We’re open. Everybody’s open. The only thing that’s not is our water, and it’s more or less at your own choice, at your own preference," Walker said. "Our beaches are still open, and our businesses are still open. We’re still here, we’re still going. Just don’t get in the water.”
While the waters may be closed, and stay that way for a while, the beaches (for the most part) are wide open and ready for football players, Frisbee throwers and the sunbather in us all. Just remember to bring that sunscreen.
