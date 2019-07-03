MDOT announces $25 million project to widen Hwy. 11 in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - MDOT is about to begin a $25 million project in Picayune to widen Highway 11 and replace the bridge over the Hobolochitto Creek.
Within a month, crews will begin widening Highway 11 to four lanes through town with a turning lane. This is phase one of the project, which will run from Lakeshore Drive south to Cayten Street.
Phase two of the work will begin in about 18 month and includes improvements on Highway 11 from Cayten Street to 4th Street, including replacing the Hobolochitto Creek Bridge.
A new bridge will be built east of the current bridge. The current bridge will remain open during construction.
The Highway 11 bridge is the main crossing into Picayune. The new bridge will have two driving lanes plus a dedicated pedestrian walkway with a concrete barrier and lighting.
MDOT says Picayune city leaders have been requesting widening and improvements on Highway 11 for some time to meet the growth in the area.
MDOT has already acquired property rights-of-way and begun the process of having utilities moved for phase one; similar work will begin soon for the second phase.
