City of Moss Point retains legal counsel in lawsuit filed by alderman

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s liability company has appointed a firm to represent the city and mayor in a lawsuit filed by an alderman.
Mayor Mario King addressed the lawsuit at Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting saying, “So yes, the city is being sued for $1 million. I am also being sued in my official capacity for $1 million, as I was acting in my official capacity, which means that the municipal service company who we pay insurance to is actually responsible for retaining counsel for me.”
Mayor King said the insurance company has hired Dogan & Wilkerson out of Pascagoula.
Ward 4 Alderman Ennit Morris is claiming he suffered physical, emotional and mental distress over a dispute with the mayor during a meeting on December 4, 2018.
