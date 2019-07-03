Biloxi passes proposal to build pier despite opposition from Secretary of State

“The procedure provided in the Tidelands Act of 1989, established the area of the Sand Beach and the submerged lands waterward of the Sand Beach as Public Trust Tidelands owned by, and held in trust by, the State of Mississippi. The Secretary of State is the Land Commissioner for the State, and is the Trustee of the Public Trust Lands. Pursuant to statute, the Secretary of State, with the approval of the Governor, may rent or lease surface lands, tidelands or submerged lands owned or controlled by the State of Mississippi lying in or adjacent to the Mississippi Sound or the Gulf of Mexico.”