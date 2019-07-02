2019’s first major hurricane forms in the Pacific

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - While our Atlantic hurricane season remains quiet, things have rapidly become active in the Pacific.
Hurricane Barbara intensified to become a category four major storm on Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
This system was located about 1,000 miles southwest of Baja California on Tuesday morning. Barbara was moving to the west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour.
Barbara poses zero impact to South Mississippi. The forecast calls for Barbara to make a course toward Hawaii by this weekend, possibly weakening.
There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi. And the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are all expected to remain quiet for the next five days.
“Typically when the Pacific gets active, the Atlantic is quiet. And vice versa,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “The next name on the list for our hurricane season is Barry and there is no sign of Barry in sight.”
