New study points to Tullis property for new Biloxi convention center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If a second convention center opens in east Biloxi, an analysis says it should go up on the old Tullis property near Oak Street.
The 146-page report analyzing whether Biloxi needs a new convention complex was just released by the city. The study’s authors determined land next to Oak Street is the best place for investors to develop a convention center complex.
The site review found three other sites that could be developed:
- the Great Lawn across from Harrah’s
- the Rue Magnolia area across the street from Hard Rock
- property near Myrtle Street across from Margaritaville
The $100,000 feasibility study comes from the company Conventions, Sports & Leisure International and was paid for by the city’s development partner BBR Biloxi.
The idea of an East Biloxi convention center already has some folks excited. Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra said placing it in that area of the city makes sense, and shouldn’t be seen as competition for the current convention center in west Biloxi.
“They have a phenomenal client base in certain areas and segments like truck shows, exhibitions, sports, events, graduations, concerts that are really very strong,” he said. “If we open up a second venue like this, certainly the most important thing would be to go after markets that right now are not being served.”
