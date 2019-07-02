NCBC Gulfport names new executive officer to take over as second in command

In May 2012, Pitcairn reported to the University of Colorado and earned his Masters of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Energy and Environment. In May 2013, Pitcairn reported to PWD Kitsap to serve as the Production Officer, where he supervised over 300 shops personnel that provided utilities, facilities and transportation services. Then in June 2016 he was assigned as the Director of the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division of PWD Kitsap for the northern area of responsibility of Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Magazine Indian Island. He reported to NCBC Gulfport as the Public Works Department director after this assignment.