NCBC Gulfport names new executive officer to take over as second in command

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport has named a new executive officer for the naval installation.
U.S. Navy Cmdr. William R. Pitcairn IV officially took over duties as the new executive officer for NCBC Gulfport on June 27, 2019. He replaces U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, who is set to retire later this year.
The executive officer is second in command for this naval installation.
Pitcairn previously served as the base’s Public Works Officer for the Public Works Department (PWD) Gulfport beginning in May 2017. While there, he was responsible for providing all PWD products and services on $1.2 billion plant replacement value, executing $28 million of Construction and Services and managing a $14 million operations and maintenance budget annually.
Pitcairn’s previous assignments include working in the Public Works Department (PWD) at Naval Support Activity New Orleans from May 2003 to May 2005. He served as Maintenance Control Director, Facilities Services Contract Manager, and Shops Engineer. While in New Orleans, Pitcairn volunteered for an Individual Augmentee billet in Iraq from November 2004 to April 2005. Working under the Multi-National Security Transition Command – Iraq, he served as a project manager at Forward Operating Base Warrior in Kirkuk, Iraq.
In June 2005, Pitcairn reported to the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) of PWD Ventura County. He served as the Program Manager for the IDIQ contracts and Project Engineer for several multi-million dollar contracts.
In April 2007, Pitcairn reported to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN where he planned the recommissioning of the battalion, served as the Charlie Company Commander and Disaster Recovery Team Officer and deployed as the Officer in Charge for Detachment Romania in February 2009 to conduct HCA projects in support of Task Force East.
In August 2009, Pitcairn reported to the TWENTY-FIFTH Naval Construction Regiment and served as the SOUTHCOM Action Officer, coordinating NCF tasking with U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. FOURTH Fleet. He coordinated Naval Construction Force participation in 15 exercises that included more than 100 projects, managed NCF tasking on Guantanamo Bay, and supported planning for Haiti earthquake response in Operation Unified Response.
In May 2012, Pitcairn reported to the University of Colorado and earned his Masters of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Energy and Environment. In May 2013, Pitcairn reported to PWD Kitsap to serve as the Production Officer, where he supervised over 300 shops personnel that provided utilities, facilities and transportation services. Then in June 2016 he was assigned as the Director of the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division of PWD Kitsap for the northern area of responsibility of Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Magazine Indian Island. He reported to NCBC Gulfport as the Public Works Department director after this assignment.
