Long Beach hopes to build 'gateway’ for visitors to explore city north of Hwy. 90

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders in Long Beach are looking for ways to make the area along Highway 90 a gateway to the rest of the city.
Mayor George Bass and other officials are putting together plans for a $4 million project they are hoping will attract more visitors to the area.
"We want them to know there's more up here than just a stoplight to get to the next city,” said Jenny Levens, Long Beach community affairs director.
There are actually two stoplights on Highway 90 in Long Beach, but there’s much more to be seen to the north of the highway, said Levens.
“We want people, when they’re driving down Highway 90, to realize there’s stuff up Jeff Davis Avenue," she said. "So we will spend our time working on Highway 90 at Jeff Davis along with Nicholson.”
From what’s happening on the beach to sites and attractions downtown, leaders hope the Gateway Project will make a more visible path for visitors to see more of the city,
“We’ll have signage and landscaping,” explained Levens. “And we’ll have a lighthouse as a landmark where you could have photos, birthday parties, weddings, just whatever you want to do down there to have a focal point, so you’ll know you’ve arrived in Long Beach.”
The Gateway Project is still in the planning stages but they hope to soon have more specific details on the work to be done, which could include a sidewalk expansion through Long Beach Harbor.
