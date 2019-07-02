Hot again, slightly better chance for rain

A bit muggy to start your Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies are expected with hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will heat into the low to mid 90s. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible each day this week. Although organized severe weather is not expected, a few storms could become strong to severe and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. The summer heat will crank up for the second half of this week and into next weekend. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s by and Independence Day Thursday with very humid conditions bringing the afternoon heat index above 100 degrees and could approach 107 to 108 degrees in many locations. Heat advisories may be needed later this week.