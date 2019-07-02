Chevron sues former supervisor accused of lining his pockets with kickbacks

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Chevron is suing a former supervisor at the Pascagoula refinery, saying he lined his own pockets at the company’s expense.
Ted “Darin” Matthews is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and conversion. The lawsuit was filed in federal court Sunday.
In it, Chevron alleges Matthews awarded contracts to personal friends and to contractors willing to pay him kickbacks or provide personal favors.
Chevron claims millions were paid for contracts that were obtained in violation of its policies while Matthews used his ill-gotten funds to buy recreational vehicles, boats, and real estate.
Matthews, a Moss Point resident, was an operations and maintenance supervisor at Chevron’s Pascagoula refinery from 2006 to 2016.
The lawsuit also alleges that Matthews awarded contracts to his friends and others who were willing to do personal favors for him. Some of those favors include working on Matthews' residences and rental properties. That work included HVAC repairs and servicing, landscaping services, and pest control services, said the lawsuit.
“Matthews either did not pay for these services with the express or implied understanding that the contractor’s performance would lead to the contractor receiving work at the refinery, or Matthews provided contractors with codes to use to charge the services at Chevron U.S.A.'s expense,” claims the lawsuit.
Over a ten-year-period, Chevron alleges Matthews concealed his personal relationships with contractors, knowing that was against Chevron's policies. Chevron claims Matthews would approve invoices for work that he knew was not performed by directing contractors to overcharge Chevron, then approving the overcharges for payment. He is also accused of telling subcontractors to create fake invoices for work that was never performing and submit those to contractors, who would then pass them on to Chevron for payment.
The lawsuit claims Matthews also went to great lengths to hide his fraudulent actions. Chevron said on multiple occasions, Matthews supervisor directed Matthews to add someone else to the procurement approval process so that Matthews was not the sole reviewer and approver of invoices but Matthews knowingly ignored those instructions.
The contractors named in the lawsuit by Chevron that reportedly were hired or had jobs approved by Matthews include Williams Scotsman, C&I Maintenance, John Thompson and John Thompson & Associates, Inc.
Chevron has extensive policies on how contractors are selected and awarded work, including procurement policies, which help maintain a competitive environment where prices are fair and reasonable. It is against the company's conflict of interest policy regarding contractors, which states:
It is Company policy that employees may not engage in any activities which conflict with the Company's business interests, which adversely interfere with the fulfillment of the responsibilities of the employee's job, which at all times must be in the best interests of the company. Employees may not use their position or influence; information to which they have access as a result of their employment; or Company assets or resources for their personal gain, or for the improper benefit of others.
That same company policy prohibits employees from using their position at Chevron to receive personal favors from others, which includes kickbacks.
The lawsuit does not list an amount that Chevron is suing Matthews for. Instead, Chevron asks that the amount, including compensatory damages, restitution and disgorgement, punitive damages, and legal fees, be determined by a trial.
You can read the full lawsuit HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.