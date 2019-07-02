Biloxi Walks Off Mobile in Eleven Innings

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A walk-off single by Michael O’Neill delivered a 4-3 victory in the eleventh inning for the Biloxi Shuckers (46-36, 5-7 2nd half) over the Mobile BayBears (32-48, 5-7) on Monday night at MGM Park. O’Neill came through with two clutch hits in the game, tying the game in the eighth before walking it off in the eleventh.
Facing LHP Bo Way (L, 0-1), who played most of the night out in left field for Mobile, the Shuckers advanced bonus runner Dillon Thomas to third on a lineout to left by Jake Gatewood in the eleventh. O’Neill then laced a changeup into centerfield to score the winning run for the Shuckers.
The Shuckers preserved the lead in the top eleventh thanks to RHP Devin Williams (W, 7-2). After the BayBears bonus runner advanced to third on a wild pitch with no outs, Williams struck out the next two batters before inducing a flyout to right to end the top of the frame.
Trailing by a run in the eighth inning, Biloxi used three consecutive base hits to plate the tying run. Thomas singled to left off RHP Jesus Castillo (BS, 1) and motored around to third on a single up the middle by Gatewood. O’Neill then chopped a ball past the pitcher’s mound, reaching on an infield single that scored Thomas to knot the game at 3-3.
Biloxi jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of RBI’s from Bruce Caldwell. The third baseman launched a solo home run off the scoreboard out in right in the third, his fifth of the season and second in as many days, to give Biloxi a 1-0 advantage. Caldwell then stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and laced a ball into deep centerfield, plating a run on a sacrifice fly to put the Shuckers up 2-0.
Mobile took the lead in the sixth, sending eight men to the plate. Keaton Weisz scored on a fielding error and Jahmai Jones was forced in with a bases-loaded walk to Way, tying the contest at 2-2. Brandon Sandoval followed with a sacrifice fly to right, driving in Jack Kruger to put the BayBears in front 3-2. RHP Cody Ponce, RHP Tyler Spurlin and RHP Nate Griep combined to throw four scoreless innings of relief for the Shuckers in the victory.
With the series even at a game apiece, the Shuckers and BayBears square off again on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm at MGM Park. Biloxi will send RHP Dylan File (2-0, 1.08) to the mound against BayBears RHP Luis Madero (4-4, 4.29).