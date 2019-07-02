Biloxi Walks Off Mobile in Eleven Innings

Biloxi jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of RBI’s from Bruce Caldwell. The third baseman launched a solo home run off the scoreboard out in right in the third, his fifth of the season and second in as many days, to give Biloxi a 1-0 advantage. Caldwell then stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and laced a ball into deep centerfield, plating a run on a sacrifice fly to put the Shuckers up 2-0.