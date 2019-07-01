Trucks stuck on the tracks a problem at Richards Ave.

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Yet another truck got stuck on the railroad tracks Monday morning in Long Beach. Those who live in the area say it’s at least the fourth time in the last week that a truck has had problems getting over the Richards Ave. crossing, which has a low ground clearance sign.
The CSX train conductor says he's seen this happen far too many times as he runs the Mobile to New Orleans route every other day.
“They’re following their GPS signs instead of reading the no truck signs,” said Charles Dennis, CSX train conductor
Dennis says when this happens, not only do the crossing gates have to be checked, but the tracks also must be inspected to make sure the trains get through the crossing safely.
“I’m gonna pull him up, then I’m gonna wait for the track inspector,” said Dennis as he got out of the train engine to look at the crossing. “An inspector has to look at where the truck scraped up the concrete to make sure it’s safe for the train to go through."
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.