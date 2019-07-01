Summer weather in full swing this week

After a hot and humid day, we’ll stay warm and muggy tonight. Lows will be in the 70s. Any showers and storms will diminish by early Tuesday morning.
It’s going to be hot and humid on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but the heat index will be near 100-105. Pop up showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.
High pressure will limit our rain chances for the Fourth of July. It’s going to be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The same goes for Friday.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.