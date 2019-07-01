Spillway’s impact up for discussion at US Conference of Mayors

HONOLULU (WLOX) - The effect of the Bonnet Carre Spillway opening was one of the topics of conversation among our nation’s mayor gathered this week in Hawaii at the 2019 US Conference of Mayors. The conference wrapped up Monday night in Honolulu.
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes was among several coast leaders attending the event. He said with fresh water pouring into the Mississippi Sound from the spillway taking a toll on both the environment and tourism, both he and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich made a point of talking about the situation with other mayors from around the country.
“One of the first things we got into is Mayor Gilich and I met with the Mayor’s Water Council where we talked about a number of issues, including coast flooding. We talked about the Mississippi River and what we’re dealing with the Bonnet Carre Spillway. We got it on the record so people would talk about it and look at more seriously,” Hewes told WLOX News.
Also at the conference, Gulfport received a Civil Livability Outstanding Achievement Award for creating a dog park at Brickyard Bayou Park.
“Our City Livability Awards Program gives us the chance to celebrate the extraordinary role mayors across the country play in making urban areas cleaner, safer and more livable,” said Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
This is the 40th year in which cities have competed for the award.
