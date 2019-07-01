Smith Family Singers cut hair in support of cancer diagnosis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Smith Family Singers are a powerhouse performance group on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A few months ago, a member of the group was diagnosed with breast cancer. With songs and prayers, the Smith family rallied to support Cheryl Smith, one of their own.
The Smith Family Singers perform to packed theaters and churches on the Gulf Coast. Their lush harmonies usually serve to help those in need sitting in the audience. When the tables turned recently, the family sprung into action and packed the Pioneer Glam Bar in Biloxi.
“We are here in support of my sister-in-law, Cheryl Smith," said April Smith Parkman. "She was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.” Because Cheryl is family, and part of the singing group, the Smiths wanted to make sure that support showed, even when they were on stage together.
“Since she’s a part of our singing group we decided, instead of having her, you know, going out by herself and everyone kind of, you know, having all of the attention drawn on her," Parkman said. “We thought, you know what, we’re going to stand with her. We’re going to all, kind of, cut our hair off so that we could make her feel, you know, that she’s still a part of the group and not feel isolated."
Support, Parkman said, is an important part of the recovery.
“You know, a positive attitude does so much for you. So, we are here to help life her spirits," she said.
So the family, along members of the congregation of their church, Guiding Light Apostolic Baptist Church, lifted her spirits the best way they know how. While the clippers were buzzing, voices and gospel harmonies could be heard for blocks.
Aavriel Smith, a local community theater performer, wanted to show her support as well.
“In this journey that my Aunt Cheryl has with breast cancer, she doesn’t have a choice," she said. "Due to her chemo, she lost her hair. We didn’t want her to be alone in this fight so we all decided to shave our heads with her.”
Having been born with a full head of hair, Smith was anxious about shaving it all off, until she remembered the reason she was there.
“I didn’t know if I would look right or if I wouldn’t like it, but I’m happy I did it," Smith said, and she won’t be growing it back any time soon.
“I’m going to keep it shaved down until she starts growing her hair back," Smith said.
Make no mistake, the Smith family message to their sister Cheryl is very clear.
“In this family, no one fights alone!”
If you would like to donate in Cheryl Smith’s fight against cancer, donations can be made at any Keesler Federal Credit Union in the name Cheryl Smith. You can also send donations to her church Guiding Light Apostolic Baptist Church in Saucier.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.