Monday looks hot with only a slight chance for rain

It’s a beautiful start to the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday with spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat index up to about 101. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday, and Wednesday. Although organized severe weather is not expected, a few storms could become strong to severe and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Heading into Independence Day Thursday and Friday, rain chances should back off as high pressure increases. But, we could see a better chance for showers this weekend.