July, our usual wettest month of the year, could be dry

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Much of our region is coming off of a dry June. And July tends to be our wettest month of the year, on average.
Around seven inches of rainfall normally occurs in July, according to climate data from the Gulfport airport. Their wettest July on record brought over a foot of rainfall.
But, this month, we could see drier than normal conditions as well as warmer than normal conditions, according to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Their July outlook calls for about a 37% chance for a drier than normal month, a 33% chance for a near-normal month, and a 30% chance for a wetter than normal month.
Normally, this hot summer month brings afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s with morning temperatures in the mid 70s. But, 2019′s July is shaping up to possibly be hotter than normal. The CPC outlook calls for a 45% chance for warmer than normal July, a 33% chance for a near-normal July, and a 22% chance for a cooler than normal July.
