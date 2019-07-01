Joint church fellowship hopes to bridge racial and religious divide

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two churches, alike in the sense that they worship the same God, but different in the racial makeup of the congregation, joined in fellowship Sunday.
Allen Jenkins, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis, and Claire Dobbs, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Gulfport, couldn’t help but notice that Sunday mornings still remain segregated in many communities, where black people go to churches with black congregations and white people go to churches with white congregations.
“Mississippi has a history of poor race relations, as we all know,” Jenkins said.
Both questioned why in this time period, if they practice the same religion, why are they doing it in separate spaces. So they decided to bring their churches together for a worship service.
“We should be on the forefront of bringing people together, and if the body of Christ is divided, we can’t be an example to the world,” Jenkins added.
During a Sunday school forum, white people and black people could ask honest, open questions without fear of offending someone or getting shut down.
One of the worshipers brought up the role that many churches played in promoting segregation, questioning if that could be why churches seem so racially segregated.
“Does that carry over an issue for black people knowing that the conservative Protestant church in Mississippi was a hotbed of racism for decades?” Carter Bise asked.
There is no clear answer to why people of different races may not mix at church, but the goal was to bring people together.
The pastors themselves have been friends for years despite very visible differences about them like gender and race. They jokingly take into consideration their hidden differences like the teams they cheer for: Ole Miss for Dobbs and Mississippi State for Jenkins.
“Think about it, how many friendships do you have that are of a different color or race or political, socio-economic background?” Dobbs asked.
They think the key to bridging the gap between racial and religious relations may be through forming relationships, putting aside whatever differences you may have or think you have and establish intentional bonds to create a stronger community.
The two pastors said they want people to see what they have done, and hopefully it acts as a catalyst for other churches to cross racial and denominational lines in fellowship.
