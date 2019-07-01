Jackson County upgrading 911 dispatch system

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is working on upgrading part of its 911 dispatch system. The county is planning a full replacement of the current radio system with a newer state-of-the-art system.
In addition to the upgrades, three new stations will be put up to cover a wider area of Jackson County.
One of the improvements with the proposed new system is that it is compatible with other emergency dispatch systems across the country.
“If we have help coming in from Maryland or California and they have a P25 radio, they can work on our system,” explained George Sholl. “Whenever we had Katrina, for example, we had people that came in from other parts of the country and they had the radios with them, but they were not compatible with our system. So we could not use their system on ours.”
This system costs about $6 million to upgrade. The county is looking at installing it in about 13 months from now.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.