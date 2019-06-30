HPD arrest 2 in connection to stolen vehicle out of Stone County

HPD arrest 2 in connection to stolen vehicle out of Stone County
James Johnson (left) and Charlotte Cordova (right) were arrested by Hattiesburg police in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Stone County. (Source: HPD)
June 30, 2019 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 8:51 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested on Sunday morning in Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle that was stolen out of Stone County.

Hattiesburg police stopped the vehicle near Highway 49 and Classic Drive, around 8:30 a.m.

Arrested were 45-year-old James Johnson and 31-year-old Charlotte Cordova, both of Hattiesburg.

ARREST: On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Hattiesburg Police stopped a stolen vehicle near Highway 49 and Classic Drive, around...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Sunday, June 30, 2019

Johnson and Cordova were taken into custody and charged with one count of receiving stolen property and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.