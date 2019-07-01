Health officials warn about a parasite in pools making people sick

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The recreational pool at the Salvation Army Kroc Center was full of swimmers making a splash to stay cool Monday morning. But there’s something else also making a splash in public pools across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control is warning swimmers about the parasite cryptosporidium, also known as crypto. It’s spread by feces and can cause profuse, watery diarrhea that can last for weeks.
The CDC reported Crypto cases are increasing by about 13 percent each year.
Kroc Center Aquatics Coordinator Chere Stevenson said they constantly check their pools’ chlorine and pH levels every day to make sure they’re just right. But Crypto is smart. It can survive, even in chlorine.
“We would have to shut down the pool, and we would hyperchlorinate it," said Stevenson. "Cause I hear that this virus is resistant to some chlorine, so if there ever was an outbreak, we would shut down and just hyperchlorinate it.”
Certified pool operators at the city of Biloxi’s two public pools also monitor chemicals daily to keep them at safe...but effective levels.
“They do keep them a little bit high, so they can kill any germs that are in there," said Cecilia Dobbs Walton, the city’s public affairs specialist and former Biloxi Natatorium employee.
But since even that may not be enough, Dobbs Walton says ultimately, following rules like showering before diving in can be the best defense to keep yourself and others safe from crypto.
“A lot of times it’s good to go ahead and shower before, rinse off before, and to rinse off after, that helps not only chemicals in the pool, but it helps you," she said.
Swimmers should also avoid getting in the water when sick. Keep kids in a swim diaper.
Most importantly, don’t drink the pool water. Its how the germ makes its way into your body.
“We make sure that our guards, if they see kids spitting out water, to say no, lets not swallow the water or anything like that.”
You can also get crypto from lakes and cattle. It can be worse for kids, pregnant women and anyone who has a compromised immune system.
