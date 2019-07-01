Hancock County supervisors approve new beach flag warning system

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County is taking steps to ensure that beachgoers know when there’s a possible threat to their health and safety lurking offshore.
Monday, county supervisors formally adopted new rules for beach signs and flags. The new flag system is in response to residents’ and visitors’ complaints that they didn’t know about recent water warnings connected to the current blue green algae bloom. Right now, 12 areas of the beach in Hancock and Harrison counties are closed to swimming and fishing.
Green Flags will indicate the conditions are safe. The Green Flag will show water is safe, and hazards are at a minimum. However, please use caution as hazards always exist when swimming.
Yellow Flags indicate moderate hazards, and public should use caution in water. The yellow flag is deployed when MDEQ issues notices regarding water quality and can be placed in designated stations.
Red Flags indicate high hazards exist. The public is advised to stay out of the water at this time. These are deployed based upon risks that pose a threat to public health and safety.
Double Red Flags indicate water is closed and not available for public use.
A total of 11 locations have been identified for the flag system. Six of those match the current MDEQ monitoring stations. The others were picked for their high visibility to beachgoers.
- Location 1: Lakeshore/Lower Bay Road (MDEQ Station)
- Location 2: Buccaneer State Park Beach (MDEQ Station)
- Location 3: Nicholson/Waveland
- Location 4: Coleman Avenue
- Location 5: Bay Oaks/Bay St. Louis
- Location 6: Washington Street/St. Charles (MDEQ Station)
- Location 7: St. Claire/Vacation Lane (MDEQ Station)
- Location 8: St. Stanislaus Beach
- Location 9: Chapel Hill/Bay Bridge
- Location 10: Bay Waveland Yacht Club/ North Beach
- Location 11: Cedar Point Boat Launch
