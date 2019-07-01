Flint Creek Water Park battling bacteria issue ahead of holiday weekend

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for water parks across the country. Yet, just a few days away from the Fourth, Flinkt Creek Water Park is empty. High levels of E. coli and fecal bacteria originating from the geese population and a Nutria infestation have forced Flint Creek to close off access to its water.
“At that point, since we pull from the lake when we turn our pumps on, then pull from the lake, they operate our slides and then go back into the lake, so we are constantly pulling from the lake. We had no choice but to shut down because safety is our utmost importance,” said Stewart Smith, head life guard and slide manager at Splash of Fun Water Park.
Smith has been with the park since he retired, and while the staff is sad about having to temporarily close down, they are excited by the potential changes brought on by this situation.
“At a time when we are kinda down, that we are not watching kid’s have fun and families come, it is a time of enthusiasm. We are fixing to create our own controlled environment where the water that we operate our slides will be a controlled and enclosed environment. In other words, we will never have to pull from the lake again. If we need to add water to this system, we have city water, and that is great quality," Smith said.
Smith himself is quite enthused by the possibilities.
“I am excited about being able to control 300,000 gallons of water. I am excited by that, and I want the general public to be excited. I want the general public to know that when we life guard here, it doesn’t start when people get in the water; it starts way before they get here because safety is our utmost priority and concern," he said.
Bacteria levels are at this moment going down, but they remain too high for the park to be opened up. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality need four days of good results before water access at Flint Creek can resume
