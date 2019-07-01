Authorities negotiating with suspect after domestic situation in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputies with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are negotiating with a suspect at a home on J.P. Ladner Road.
Sheriff Troy Peterson says deputies responded Monday morning to a hostage situation that began after a domestic dispute. Authorities were able to get the people out of the home that were reportedly being held against their will.
Now, deputies are negotiating with the suspect, who is still inside the home.
WLOX will update this story as new details become available.
